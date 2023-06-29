Fan shocks Pink by tossing mother's ashes on stage

Pop star Pink was left astonished during her performance in London when a fan threw their mother's ashes on stage. The incident took place at the BST Hyde Park festival while Pink was singing her hit song, "Just Like A Pill." Video footage captured the moment when Pink hesitantly picked up the bag containing the human remains that had been thrown on stage. Pink admitted, "I don't know how to feel about this." Respectfully, she placed the bag back down on the stage and resumed her performance to finish the song. Pink had brought her Summer Carnival tour to London for two nights as part of the British Summer Time festival. Throughout her set, she delighted the audience with renditions of her classic hits, including "Raise Your Glass" and "Just Give Me A Reason." In addition to her captivating performances, the pop star also surprised her fans with an array of costume changes, further enhancing the spectacle. Although fans have shown their enthusiasm for Pink's music through various means in the past, this incident involving a fan's mother's ashes has undoubtedly left the singer and concertgoers astounded.