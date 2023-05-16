Fears over Russia using chemical weapons if Ukraine counter-offensive succeeds
Russia could use chemical weapons if Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful in regaining territory, MPs have heard. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK is “very much on our guard about what happens next” after concerns were raised that Russian President Vladimir Putin may “turn ugly” and resort to using non-conventional weapons systems in Ukraine. Mr Wallace pointed to the use of chemical weapons by Russia in Syria and the Russian-state Salisbury poisonings in 2018.