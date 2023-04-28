Feminatech – small business pitch winner of Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023

Emma Stephenson from Feminatech made her pitch with the clock ticking down in the background, and picked up the award on behalf of Feminatech. Led by a team of five female electrical engineers, Feminatech’s aim is to combine technology and their skills to create a product which can ‘track, educate and empower’ women who are going through the menopause. Feminatech has identified a concerning lack of research surrounding this issue and wants women being forced out of the workplace because of the menopause to become a thing of the past. Using wearable technology, M-Power – Feminatech’s leading product – can sense the user’s heart rate, temperature and sleep and develop an algorithm to develop a relationship between this data, educating women on what is happening within their bodies and putting them back in control.