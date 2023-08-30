Fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods rose by 30% in 2022

Motorists were stung with 674,732 fines for driving in Low Traffic Neighbourhoods last year, representing an increase of 30% year on year. It was a significant rise on the 519,780 fines issued to motorists during 2021. Since the start of 2021, councils issuing fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have generated more than £91 million for the schemes, with £40.8 million amassed during 2022. Some £10.9 million has been generated during the first five months of 2023 alone.