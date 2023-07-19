First British passports issued in King’s name unveiled

The first British passports bearing the title “His Majesty” and issued in the name of King Charles III will start being rolled out this week. For more than 70 years, the official travel documents – revived with traditional dark blue covers post-Brexit – were supplied in the name of “Her Majesty” during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It is the first time since 1952 – the end of the reign of the last male monarch, Charles’ grandfather King George VI – that they have been issued under the title “His Majesty”