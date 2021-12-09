First Minister and Deputy First encourage people to take up both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and the booster dose when eligible
Press Association
First Minister and Deputy First encourage people to take up both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and the booster dose when eligible. First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill (centre) during a visit to Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre in Lisburn, County Antrim, to encourage people to take up both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and the booster dose when eligible.