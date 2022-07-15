Five dogs honoured with prestigious awards for service to the public

A dog who ventured on over 300 search and rescue missions across an 11-year-career is among five canines being honoured with an award for their dedicated service to the British public. Vet charity The People's Dispensary For Sick Animals awarded the pups with its PDSA Order of Merit at a special ceremony in London on Thursday. Ints with Vet nurse Nina Downey, Clive's owner Michelle Sutherland, Zak's owner Kevin Saunders, and Oliver's handler Dr Liz Spruin.