Flash flooding ravages Dublin after heavy rain

Dublin experienced severe flash flooding today as heavy rains and thunderstorms battered the city. The nationwide thunderstorm and rain warning has been elevated to Status Orange, indicating the heightened risk of dangerous weather conditions. Dublin Fire Brigade has been actively addressing numerous incidents of flash flooding throughout the capital, with one particularly large flood reported at Dolphins Barn. In response to the worsening situation, the fire service spokesperson advised motorists to exercise caution while driving through flooded areas. They emphasised the importance of driving at a slow pace, avoiding creating bow waves, and testing brakes after leaving the water.