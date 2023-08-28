Florida governor Ron DeSantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered at prayer vigils and in church after the killing of three black people in Florida by a white, 21-year-old man. Following services earlier in the day, about 200 people showed up at a Sunday evening vigil near the Dollar General store in Jacksonville where officials said Ryan Palmeter opened fire on Saturday using guns he bought legally despite a past involuntary commitment for a mental health exam. Authorities say Palmeter left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like “the diary of a madman”. Republican governor Ron DeSantis – who is running for the party’s nomination for president, has loosened gun laws in Florida and antagonised civil rights leaders by deriding “wokeness” – was loudly booed as he addressed the vigil. Ju’Coby Pittman, a Jacksonville city councilwoman who represents the neighbourhood where the shooting happened, stepped in to ask the crowd to listen.