Food NI: Our Food, Power of Good

Food NI is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the hugely important Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards, long an annual highlight in the Northern Ireland food calendar. This sponsorship reflects our own longstanding commitment to the promotion of professional marketing skills within the industry and especially to artisan and smaller processors, a dynamic and increasingly successful sector. In Northern Ireland, we believe, we create high-quality food and drink, which is good for us as individuals as well as being good for the planet, which is why we created the Our food, Power of Good campaign.