Former Belfast church hosts immersive art experience Dreamachine
PA Media
One of Belfast’s oldest former churches has been transformed into a powerful new immersive art experience for the next six weeks. Carlisle Memorial Church has become the latest venue in the UK to host Dreamachine, where audiences lie back and close their eyes for a performance of sound and white light. The experience has been described as both highly personal and collective, with every participant seeing something different, before getting an opportunity as a group to share what they saw through words and drawing.