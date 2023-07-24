Former Boris Johnson adviser becomes youngest peer in the House of Lords

A former adviser to Boris Johnson has become the youngest peer in the House of Lords after taking her seat in the unelected chamber. The 30-year-old will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer. Lady Owen’s introduction was followed by that of Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, who will be known as Lord Houchen of High Leven. The pair wore the traditional scarlet robes for their short introduction ceremonies.