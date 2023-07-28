Forty red-bellied piranhas have made their debut at Chester Zoo

Piranhas have arrived at Chester Zoo for the first time in more than 30 years. The zoo’s fish specialists say they hope the arrival of the piranhas will help them to dispel some myths and rewrite the fish’s fearsome stereotype. Piranhas have a reputation for viscously attacking unsuspecting prey, as depicted in numerous blockbuster movies, but experts say they in fact favour scavenging for food over hunting. Scientists have also highlighted the key role the fish play in sustaining stable underwater ecosystems.