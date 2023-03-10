Free food and home essentials to Queen’s university students at The Pantry to ease the cost-of-living crisis

Students can avail of free essentials like pasta, cereal, household cleaning items, toilet roll and much more at The Pantry, until 31 March. This is part of cost-of-living initiative from Queen’s University and the Students’ Union, it’s based in One Elmwood. Mubashre Ali, MA Business Analytics student said: "This is a really nice thing that they have started this pantry”. Matthew Currie, Pharmacy student said “I’m extremely happy today, got my wee essentials, and I can go back”.