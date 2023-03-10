Free food and home essentials to Queen’s university students at The Pantry to ease the cost-of-living crisis
Kirsten ElderVideo Team
Students can avail of free essentials like pasta, cereal, household cleaning items, toilet roll and much more at The Pantry, until 31 March. This is part of cost-of-living initiative from Queen’s University and the Students’ Union, it’s based in One Elmwood. Mubashre Ali, MA Business Analytics student said: "This is a really nice thing that they have started this pantry”. Matthew Currie, Pharmacy student said “I’m extremely happy today, got my wee essentials, and I can go back”.