Freezing monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze on Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States. It is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. MUST CREDIT WKBW.COM; NO ACCESS BUFFALO; NO ACCESS TEGNA; NO ACCESS NEXSTAR; NO USE US BROADCAST NETWORKS. NO RE-SALE, RE-USE OR ARCHIVE.