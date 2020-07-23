French children jump off building to escape fire

Two children escaped a blaze at an apartment in the French city of Grenoble by jumping into the arms of residents on the ground below. The two brothers, aged three and 10, were hanging from a window as flames engulfed their home, and onlookers below screamed for them to jump down. The boys were then taken to hospital, along with 17 of the building's other residents, after inhaling smoke. Four people who caught the boys were also taken to hospital for checks.