Funeral for 14-year-old Creeslough tragedy victim Leona Harper takes place

Mourners have heard that one of the youngest victims of the Creeslough blast, Leona Harper, was “a little lady with a big heart” and a “little miracle”. The 14-year-old girl died in the Creeslough service station explosion along with nine others. A red tractor formed part of the funeral procession as it made its way to St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, while people from Leona’s school and rugby club lined the streets.