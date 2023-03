Gardai believe there is a link between the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered at different locations in Co Monaghan on Thursday morning. A 60-year-old man was found with apparent stab wounds at his home in Knockreagh in Lower Broomfield, a rural area near Castleblayney. A short time later, a 37-year-old man who gardai suspect had left the house, died at Ballynacarry Bridge after he was hit by a car.