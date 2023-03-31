Gemma Collins helps launch London cafe encouraging people to be more like cats

Gemma Collins has helped to launch a brand new London cafe, designed to encourage Britons to be more cat-like. The 42-year-old reality TV star opened the Be A Cat Cafe, a pop-up experience from pet food brand Felix, on Thursday morning. Speaking about the venue, which has been designed to help members of the public connect with their inner cat in an effort to help manage common causes of anxiety, Collins said: “My beautiful blue-eyed cat, Snowybelle, is everything I love in a cat – mischievous, fun, playful and independent, full of character and fabulous, just like me! “And that’s why I love her so much, we’re just so alike. “I’m here for cattitude and think that if people tried being more like a cat, they’d be a lot more chilled out and relaxed. “Say no to the things you don’t want to do, say yes to being more playful and adventurous, the confidence will then come.”