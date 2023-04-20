George Mitchell hopes to be well enough to return to Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland peace envoy George Mitchell has expressed hope that he will again return to the region he loves. The former senator, 89, who has undergone three years of intensive treatment for leukaemia, revealed his attendance at the landmark conference commemorating the Good Friday Agreement was in doubt just days before he flew out. Mr Mitchell, who chaired the 1998 Good Friday negotiations to their successful outcome, told the PA news agency that he had made alternative arrangements to address the event at Queen’s University from a TV studio in the United States. The speech delivered by the veteran diplomat on the first day of the conference has been lauded as the most impactful of the entire event.