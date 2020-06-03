German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance

A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed. The Metropolitan Police have not named the man, 43, who is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build. The German national is known to have been in and around Praia da Luz on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine vanished on May 3 2007 while on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and her twin siblings Sean and Amelie.