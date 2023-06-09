Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong

Two giant inflatable ducks have made a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, marking the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. The two 18m tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. Shortly after their launch, dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to take photos of the birds. Hofman said he hopes the art exhibition brings joy to the city and connects people as they make memories together. “Double duck, double luck,” he said. “In a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situations, I think it is the right moment to bring back the double luck.”