To help ensure that all pets are given the opportunity of a happy dinner time, Petplan has joined forces with Dogs Trust, Battersea, Cats Protection, and FareShare - the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste – to donate £100,000 to help feed hungry pets in the face of the cost of living crisis. The ‘Bowl Pit’ which mimics a giant dog food bowl will be available for dogs to enjoy during National Spoil Your Dog Day.