Give us a fighting chance: Belfast bar owner urges Stormont to reconsider off-sales ban
Ben Tucker
Pubs without a separate designated building for off sales cannot trade despite having the appropriate license. North Belfast pub owner Kelvin Collins says that the whole industry is being penalised for badly managed off license sales from the previous lockdown. The Northern Ireland Executive has closed pubs for four weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus. Kelvin says " it's not about making profit, it's about keeping the lights on at this stage. "