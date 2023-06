The Glastonbury Festival 2023 has been officially opened by co-organiser Emily Eavis, with people at the front of the queue setting off from their homes as early as 1.30am to secure their spot. Thousands of campers are expected to descend on Glastonbury, with stages across the 900-acre site in Somerset hosting world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, and theatre and circus performances from Wednesday until Sunday.