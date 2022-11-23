Glazer family considering sale as Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United

The Glazer family could potentially be following Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United after opening the door to a sale of the club. Just a couple of hours after their most high-profile asset’s mutually agreed departure came news of far more significance for fans long opposed to the unpopular American owners. After 17 years in charge, the Glazers now seem prepared to relinquish control after the club announced it was “exploring strategic alternatives” which do include a sale.