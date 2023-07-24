Gove 'completely' stands by Tory commitment to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said he 'completely' stands by the Tory manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s. Asked after a speech in London’s King’s Cross, he said: “The 300,000 target by the middle of this decade is one I completely stand by.” The Housing Secretary also laid out plans to slash red tape to make it simpler to build home extensions and convert shop space into living space.