Government wants protocol deal that can be supported by everyone in NI – Truss
Jonathan McCambridge
The Foreign Secretary has expressed determination to secure a deal on the Brexit Protocol that can command universal support in Northern Ireland. Liz Truss made the comments after a day of meetings with business and political leaders in the region. The visit came amid continued warnings from the main unionist party, the DUP, that it will walk away from the devolved institutions at Stormont if major changes to the Irish Sea border trading arrangements are not secured rapidly.