Grant Shapps is new Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resignation
Grant Shapps has been appointed Defence Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s mini-reshuffle prompted by Ben Wallace’s formal resignation. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Wallace said: “The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people." The Prime Minister handed the role of overseeing British support to Ukraine during its resistance against the Russian invasion to prominent Cabinet figure Mr Shapps on Thursday.