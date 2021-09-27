Grant Thornton sponsors our Top 100 Companies

Leading business advisory firm Grant Thornton is the new sponsor of the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies.

The Belfast Telegraph Top 100 is regarded as the most comprehensive company league table in Northern Ireland.

Richard Gillan, managing partner at Grant Thornton NI, said: “We are all acutely aware that the Covid-19 pandemic has presented difficulties for many businesses, the wider economy and indeed society as a whole.

“It has certainly been a busy period for us, helping our clients navigate the pandemic situation.

“Working across all sectors, we advise a vast range of business from family-owned enterprises to large multinationals, counting many perennial Top 100 companies as clients.

“So we are delighted to partner with the Belfast Telegraph as associate sponsor of the Top 100 Companies, as it provides a welcome opportunity to take a step back and reflect on the recent successes enjoyed by Northern Ireland’s highest-performing businesses.

“I am confident that, when this year’s edition of the Top 100 guide is published, it will not tell a story of a struggling economy but will instead reflect the resilience and perseverance of a business community bouncing back despite numerous challenges.”

Eoin Brannigan, Editor in Chief of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, Richard Gillan, Managing Partner of Grant Thornton NI and Margaret Canning, Belfast Telegraph Business Editor

Eoin Brannigan, Editor in Chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “We are delighted to have the support of top business advisory firm Grant Thornton for our flagship Top 100 Companies.

“Grant Thornton’s sponsorship will only add to the prestige of the Top 100, and we regard it as a highly fitting partnership.

“The Top 100 magazine will highlight Northern Ireland’s star companies, from agri-food to technology, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

“Its publication online and in print is always eagerly awaited in the business community and beyond. We look forward to working with Richard and his team.”

The Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies 2021 in association with Grant Thornton is published on November 23.

Grant Thornton NI is headquartered in the landmark Donegall Square West building and provides audit, tax and advisory services to organisations across all sectors.