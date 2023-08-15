Grocery price inflation slows for fifth month in a row

Grocery price inflation slowed at the second fastest rate since records began over the past month but shoppers still faced higher prices across “every supermarket shelf”, figures show. Analysts at Kantar reported price inflation across grocery shops at 12.7% for the four weeks to August 6, dropping from 14.9% over the previous month. It is the fifth consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5% in March. The latest drop comes as supermarkets have reduced the prices of some staples, such as milk, since earlier in the year. The data, based on the shopping habits of 30,000 households across the UK, also showed strong demand for own-label products from cash-conscious customers, with sales up by 9.7% for the quarter. Overall take-home grocery sales increased by 6.5% over the month, Kantar said, slipping from 10.4% growth last month. The experts said recent wet weather saw shoppers turn away from traditional summer favourites, while soup sales grew 16% as people looked for warming meals.