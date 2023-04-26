Hat trick: Emerging circus artist to dazzle Festival of Fools in Belfast this Bank Holiday weekend

Ireland’s largest free street performance festival returns to Belfast from April 29 – 1 May. Offering fun for the whole family including circus, magic, puppetry and much more. It takes places at various locations across Belfast city centre.

Louise Ding Ding, a circus artist from Belfast, said: “I’ll be doing some circus walkabouts on my stilts, so look out for the red ring master. I’m also organising and performing in the Fresh Fools Cabaret, it’s the first time Festival of Fools has had a space for new and emerging artists.”

Jenna Hall, Chief Executive of Festival Of Fools said: “The free family programme is our main programme, it involves comedy, clowning, magic, puppets, acrobatics, aerial, you name it. And also this year for the first time you can go in to Royal Avenue and have a go yourself.” For the full Festival of Fools programme of events please visit: www.foolsfestival.com