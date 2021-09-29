Health Minister launches £44 million lab testing reform scheme
Ben Tucker
Computer systems across the five health trusts in Northern Ireland will begin a £44 million standardisation process to improve lab testing efficiencies. Jennifer Welsh the CEO for the Northern Trust said 'some of our systems are 40 years old and obsolete'. The system improvements have been in the pipeline for over 20 Yeats and will mean that testing backlogs can be handled by any trust meaning patients will get their results faster.