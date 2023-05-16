Health Secretary and Pat Cullen to meet after RCN speech

The Health Secretary will hold a further meeting with the head of the Royal College of Nursing as the battle over pay and conditions continues. Pat Cullen told members of the RCN at their annual conference in Brighton that she is set to meet Steve Barclay though it is “not about negotiations” and she will explain again why nurses have rejected the current pay settlement. An RCN postal ballot on further industrial action will open on May 23 and close on June 23. The RCN has warned that strikes could go on until Christmas, which would force the cancellation of thousands of patient operations and appointments.