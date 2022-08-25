Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays

An angry member of the public has interrupted a press interview with Health Secretary Steve Barclay to ask him why the Government has done “nothing” about lengthy waits for ambulances. The woman, who was passing by outside Moorfields Eye Hospital in central London where Mr Barclay had been on a visit, said to him: “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting, and the people dying out?” Mr Barclay replied: “Of course we are”, but the woman continued: “Don’t you think 12 years is long enough? “Twelve years – you’ve done bugger all about it. “People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing.”