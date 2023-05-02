Hearing begins over hormone pregnancy test blamed for causing serious birth defects

The latest hearing in legal action over a hormone pregnancy test blamed for causing serious birth defects is taking place at the High Court. More than 200 people who claim to have been caused harm by the drug Primodos, which was given to women to test if they were pregnant from the 1950s until the late 1970s, are suing Bayer Pharma, Schering Health Care, Aventis Pharma and the Government in a bid for compensation. The five-day hearing is due to cover the defendants’ bid to have the cases against them thrown out by the court without a trial.