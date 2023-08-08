Historic pub demolished days after being gutted by fire

A historic pub gutted by fire should be rebuilt “brick by brick”, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has said, as footage emerged of it being demolished. Mr Street said The Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire, “holds real cultural and historical significance” and its loss in the blaze is “deeply upsetting”. The well-known 18th century pub was extensively damaged on Saturday evening, and Mr Street sent letters to South Staffordshire Council and the emergency services on Monday. Later on Monday, footage emerged on social media of what remained of the building being demolished by a mechanical digger.