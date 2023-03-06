HMS Caroline in ship shape for re-opening to the public after being closed for three years due to covid-19

HMS Caroline will reopen to the public on 1 April, after being closed for three years. The impressive ship offers a unique opportunity to experience life aboard a ship largely intact from the day it was completed in 1914. A family fun day out with lots to see and do, you can explore the living quarters, signal school, engine room, sick bay and galley. Based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and berthed in Belfast for almost 99 years, HMS Caroline is the last known surviving warship from one of the largest naval battles ever, the Battle of Jutland in 1916.