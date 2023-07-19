Holidaying in Europe? How to travel safely in extreme heatwaves

With Europe set to hit well over 40 degrees, how can we enjoy our holidays safely this summer, and still do the things we love while away? Britons have been advised to set up emergency alerts when travelling, due to the heat, and Italy is braced for extreme temperatures of up to 48 degrees in some areas. Wildfires are raging in Greece and Spain, and tourist attractions such as the Acropolis are closing due to safety concerns. So, how can we make our holidays fun, and stay safe in these conditions?