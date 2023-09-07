Horizon science deal 'a relief' but 'too late' - Starmer
The UK is to return to the European Union’s £85 billion Horizon research programme in a breakthrough welcomed by scientists who were frozen out of the scheme in a post-Brexit row. Researchers based in the UK can from Thursday apply for grants to take part in the collaboration programme after Rishi Sunak secured what he called "the right deal for British taxpayers". Labour called the deal a "relief" but warned it was "too late" for many researchers.