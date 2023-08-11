Hot air balloons take to the skies above Bristol for annual fiesta

Dozens of colourful balloons of all shapes and sizes scattered across the skyline of south-west England on Thursday evening. The mass ascent took place from Ashton Court Estate as part of the 45th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta. Crowds waved and cheered as the balloons made their way from the venue and flew over the city’s landmarks, including the Clifton Suspension Bridge. Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is Europe’s largest ballooning event, featuring four days of displays and more than 100 balloons from across the world. Half a million visitors are expected to descend on the city as it plays host to the popular annual fiesta, which will run until Sunday evening.