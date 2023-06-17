Hotel concierge who has served royals and presidents for 40 years awarded BEM

A hotel concierge who has been welcoming royals, presidents and rock stars to Belfast for 40 years has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM). Martin Mulholland, the head concierge of the Europa Hotel in Belfast, has been awarded the honour as part of the King’s Birthday Honours list. “I got a letter at home and my wife rang me and said there was a very official-looking letter so I rushed home and there it was, it was a surprise, a big, big surprise,” he said. Mr Mulholland said he had met the King on several occasions prior to his coronation, as well as an array of senior political figures.