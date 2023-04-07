Human peace wall brings Father Paddy McCafferty and Pastor Jack McKee together in person for first time

The human peace wall brought people together from the Falls road and the Shankill road stretching across the divide, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Father McCafferty and Pastor McKee have chatted many times, but not in person. Pastor McKee said: “This is the first time we have actually met like this.” Father McCafferty added: “In real life.” 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement people stood together on the road and in silence for 25 seconds. Rachel Creagh from the Antrim road, Belfast said: “To me, catholic, protestant, none of it really matters at all, and it never will. Yeah, I’m thankful for the peace process because if it was still like that toady we might not all be here.”