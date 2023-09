I did four tours of Northern Ireland but at 73, I found myself homeless and I thought suicide was the only option

Dennis Culyer served with the Green Howards for seven years before leaving the British Army and seeking a new life abroad. But on his return, he was faced with the daunting prospect of sleeping on the streets, until Help 4 Homeless Veterans - a military charity the Veterans’ Foundation is proud to support - stepped in and ensured he had somewhere safe to stay.