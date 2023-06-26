Iceland workers occupy Talbot St Store in Dublin following job losses

Supermarket chain Iceland has apologised for the “great distress” on staff this week after employees showed up for work having been laid off, but not told. Supermarket staff at the Coolock store in Dublin held a sit-in on Wednesday after arriving to work to find shutters down and their manager escorted from the building. Staff at three other stores in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, the Northside Shopping Centre and Talbot Street in Dublin received notice of lay-offs late on Tuesday night. More than 340 workers at the troubled frozen-food chain fear for their jobs after the company was placed in examinership this week. It sold all of its 27 stores in the Republic of Ireland in February, and they are now owned and operated by Metron Stores Limited.