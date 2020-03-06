IFA confirm Windsor Park will host Irish Cup semi-final between Glentoran and Cliftonville

Cliftonville's Aaron Donnelly and Paul O'Neill of Glentoran compete for the ball (INPHO/Brian Little)

The Irish Football Association (IFA) have confirmed that Glentoran's Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final against Cliftonville will be held at Windsor Park on Tuesday, April 7.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the Glens' manager Mick McDermott had expressed his concerns over playing the game at a smaller venue and during an international window.

Glentoran were facing the prospect of being without trio Paul O'Neill, Chris Gallagher and Caolan Marron for the tie, who are all expected to be called up for Northern Ireland's Euro Under-21 qualifiers against Russia and Ukraine on March 26 and 31 respectively.

The Belfast club were also concerned about the number of fans who are expected to attend the fixture, with over 6,000 anticipated to be going to the game, which would make Windsor Park the only suitable venue.

Read more Glens boss in call for Reds Windsor semi

Now it seems McDermott has gotten both his wishes, with the game not only being played at the National Stadium, but also being pushed back so it doesn't clash with any international call-ups.

The game against Paddy McLaughlin's Reds will be played at Windsor Park on Tuesday, April 7 with a 7:45pm kick-off.

By then, both sides will know who they could face in the final after the other semi-final, between Ballymena United and Coleraine, was confirmed for The Oval on Friday, March 27, also with a 7:45pm kick-off.

The final is due to take place at Windsor Park in May.