Indian spacecraft sends images of lunar surface ahead of landing attempt
India’s space agency has released images of the Moon taken from its spacecraft ahead of its attempt to land on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to land at around 1.35pm BST on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on X, formerly known as Twitter. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. The spacecraft, with an orbiter, a lander and a rover, took off from a launchpad in southern India on July 14. India’s previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon’s little-explored south pole ended in failure in 2019.