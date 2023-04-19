Inflation slows slightly but food prices surge at 45-year high

UK inflation slowed last month on the back of lower petrol prices but remained in double figures as household budgets continue to come under pressure. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February. Nevertheless, it remained higher than experts had predicted as food and drink prices continued to soar. Economists had forecast inflation would be 9.8% for the month. The high level of inflation continues to keep pressure on the Bank of England regarding interest rates, with inflation still heavily above the 2% target rate. The ONS revealed food prices increased by 19.1% year-on-year, the sharpest jump since August 1977. Bread, cereals and fruit prices increased, while the impact of vegetable shortages also continued to weigh on inflation. This was partly offset by lower fuel costs, with petrol and diesel costs down 5.9% against the same month last year after prices had spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.