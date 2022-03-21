Inquest into the death of 15-year-old Patrick Crawford, who was shot in the grounds of a Belfast hospital

Patrick Crawford (15) was shot dead in the grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast on the 10th August 1975 Patrick was killed by a single high velocity shot to the chest. The bullet was never located at the scene At the time of the shooting, he was walking with 2 ladies through the grounds of the hospital from the Grosvenor Road entrance to the Falls Road exit The 2 ladies Mrs Kathleen Faloon and Mrs Annie Miskimmon who were with Patrick when he was shot dead have since died The teenager's family believe he was shot dead by the British army. His mother Martha Crawford had been shot dead the previous year. Patrick was one of 10 children being raised by their father Patrick Crawford senior.