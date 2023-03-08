International Women’s Day - Celebrating women leading the way in digital cancer research at Queen’s.

A team of women are leading the way in digital cancer research at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University Belfast. This team of incredible scientists are working in the field of forward-thinking digital cancer research. This type of research is driven by data to better understand the fundamental biology of cancer, with the aim of finding better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease. Dr Sarah Maguire, Courtney Bull and Raheleh Amirkhah talk about their work in cancer research and share words of encouragement to inspire the next generation of young women wanting to study STEM subjects (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics)